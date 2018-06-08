SPC staff support victims of natural disasters in the Pacific

On Friday morning, Colin Tukuitonga, Director-general of the Pacific Community (SPC), handed 705,840 Pacific Francs, collected from all SPC staff in New Caledonia and Fiji, over to the French Red Cross.

The funds will contribute to the reconstruction efforts of countries recently hit by natural disasters in the region (Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Tonga). The funds were handed over to Michel Rigot, President of the French Red Cross in New Caledonia. They will be equally shared between the Red Cross societies of impacted countries.

“I commend SPC staff in Nouméa and Suva who have raised funds, on top of their day jobs, as a sign of solidarity; and the Red Cross for the work beyond reproach they are doing in the region”, Mr Tukuitonga said.

“Rest assured that these resources will be used until the last CFP franc for the best of impacted communities. The French Red Cross in New Caledonia is committed to work at the regional level and will dispatch resources on the ground. It is very touching for us to see SPC staff voluntarily commit their time and effort to support our work” Mr Rigot indicated.

SPC staff has contributed to this disaster fundraising through donations, food stalls and a charity event. SPC Social Club called for donations after a cyclone hit Fiji and Tonga and after an earthquake occurred in Papua New Guinea. The Social Club does it every time a tragedy occurs in the region, such as cyclones Winston and Pam in the past years.

