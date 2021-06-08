SPACE: What are future financing options for shock responsive social protection: A technical primer

This paper aims to advance these discussions in a number of ways. As ‘financing for SRSP’ is understood differently by different people, it starts by providing greater clarity on what this term constitutes, and its relation to disaster risk finance. It acknowledges the broad potential remit of financing for SRSP (including the financing of routine social protection, longer-term risk reduction, and resiliencebuilding efforts), and the need for a balance of investments to reduce and transfer risks - reducing the size of the risks to be transferred also reduces the cost of transferring the risk. However, the paper focuses on those aspects of financing linked to shock preparedness, response, and recovery.