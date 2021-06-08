World
SPACE Transfer Values: How Much Is Enough? Balancing social protection and humanitarian considerations
This Operational Guidance paper follows on from two blogs published by SPACE on the subject of transfer values across the social protection and humanitarian nexus (here and here). This note dives even deeper into the topic, highlighting some key elements that could be considered when setting transfer values for emergency response, while navigating the complexity of differing ‘pressures’ across sectors.