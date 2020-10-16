SPACE Linking Humanitarian & Social Protection Information Systems in the COVID-19 Response And Beyond (August 2020)

This note provides a background briefing and five key questions for humanitarian programme staff to consider when making decisions regarding the use of their Information Systems in COVID-19 responses, and beyond. It focuses in particular on contexts of transition from humanitarian to longer-term, state-led social protection systems. It has been written to accompany and complement a forthcoming SPACE piece focused exclusively on social protection information systems. These issues, and contexts, are complex and raise challenging questions, some of which are beyond the scope of this document – including the challenge of reforming technology and data use by stakeholders outside the influence of aid actors. These challenges remain an ongoing discussion amongst practitioners and other stakeholders.