Southern Africa Regional Anticipatory Action Roadmap - August 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Over the next two years, the Regional Anticipatory Action Working Group (RAAWG) will implement its regional interagency roadmap to effectively and efficiently scale up early warning and anticipatory action (EWAA) in southern Africa.

The interagency roadmap is based on four, guiding pillars:

Robust multi-actor and multi-sectoral coordination frameworks for Anticipatory Action; Harmonisation of Triggers or Anticipatory Protocols; Aligning and coordinating financing; and Evidence-based advocacy and awareness-raising.

The Interagency Roadmap describes the technical and strategic partnerships that are necessary to scale up anticipatory action (AA) through the activities undertaken within the Four Pillars. Rather than taking a fragmented approach to AA, partners in the RAAWG will aim to increase coverage to vulnerable populations in all high priority/high-risk countries, with the aim of reaching the first mile before the hazard occurs or before it reaches its peak impact.