Southern Africa | Annual Regional Overview | January 2014 - December 2021

OVERVIEW

Deaths and disappearances during irregular migration in Southern Africa remain poorly documented. While there are no formalized procedures to measure irregular migration, the continuing trend of irregular human mobility and mixed migration in the region lead to incidences of deaths and disappearances during migration.

However, it has remained difficult if not impossible to provide empirical evidence of these incidents, except for some large-loss-of-life events. Gaining a better understanding of the risks and complexities of mixed migration flows with a specific focus on fatalities and disappearances during transit has remained a core priority of the International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Missing Migrants Project (MMP).

Though data on deaths in Southern Africa remain scarce, anecdotal reports indicate many more deaths that are currently documented occur during irregular migration, linked to porous nature of Points of Entry (PoE), strict visa regimes, structural bottlenecks, and structural vulnerabilities in destination, transit and origin countries.1 In addition to the troubling incidents of deaths and disappearances during migration in the region, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to cases of aggravated smuggling and trafficking in persons, along unpopular migration routes.

Southern Africa is a region with a combination of sending, receiving and transit countries, given the unequal levels of development, climate and environmental change, political and social landscape among other push and pull factors. Though most migration takes place within the region, with South Africa notably a major destination for intraregional flows, the Southern Africa region is also a springboard for migration into Europe, the USA, Australia among other countries in the Global North through Mozambique, Namibia, or South Africa.

This inaugural briefing, which will be followed by annual briefings on migrant deaths in the region, provides a contextual insight on the available data on migrant deaths and disappearances from 2014-2021 in the Southern Africa region2, based on IOM’s Missing Migrants Project. The briefing highlights the regional realities and plausible factors contributing to migrant deaths and disappearances.

Given the extensive data challenges in the region, this briefing also highlights ways to improve data and provide humanitarian assistance and policy recommendations in the Southern Africa region.