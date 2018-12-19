South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Action: Sexual and Reproductive Health

This publication highlights a set of 24 UNFPA good practices on South-South cooperation (SSC) in the areas of sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights, gender equality, youth empowerment, and population data for development. It includes SSC case studies on family planning, maternal and child health, midwifery, obstetric fistula, HIV and AIDS, SRH in humanitarian setting, population data and population ageing. It demonstrates the successes and commitment of UNFPA and its partners in promoting South-South partnerships for the achievement of the SDGs. It is also intended to serve as a knowledge base for potential SSC partners that are looking for suitable SSC solutions.