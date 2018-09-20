About the Book

The World Bank’s regional flagship, South Asia’s Hotspots: The Impact of Temperature and Precipitation Changes on Living Standards, brings forth new research on the impact of climate change in South Asia by analyzing how changes in average temperature and precipitation—referred to as “average weather”—will affect living standards. The book breaks new ground in understanding how weather conditions affect living standards by combining and analyzing granular temperature and precipitation information and household survey data. The book identifies climate “hotspots”— areas where changes in average weather are predicted to have a negative impact on living standards—in South Asia.

Main Findings

The book analyzes two future climate scenarios — one that is “climate-sensitive,” in which some collective action is taken to limit greenhouse gas emissions, and one that is “carbon-intensive,” in which no action is taken.

Both scenarios show rising temperatures throughout the region in the coming decades, with the carbon-intensive scenario leading to greater increases. Expected changes in rainfall patterns are more complex in both scenarios.

Changes in average weather are projected to have overall negative impacts on living standards in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. While negative impacts are sizable under both climate scenarios, they are more severe under the carbonintensive scenario.

Unlike sea-level rise and extreme weather events, changes in average weather will affect inland areas the most.

For most countries, changes in average weather will also reduce growth of their gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, compared to what it would be under present climate conditions. The GDP losses are greater for severe hotspot regions.