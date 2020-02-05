05 Feb 2020

South Asia Forum on Preparedness for Regional Disaster Response: Implementation of the SAARC Agreement on Rapid Response to Natural Disasters (SAARND)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Executive Summary

The South Asian Forum on Preparedness for Regional Disaster Response on the Implementation of the SAARC Agreement on Rapid Response to Natural Disasters (SAARND) was held in Kathmandu, Nepal from 4th to 6th November 2019. Participants from SAARC Member States, South Asian National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, SAARC Secretariat, IFRC and development partners from the UN and Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre reflected on the current status of national implementation of the regional disaster agreement and discussed the future steps to accelerate implementation. The Forum was co-hosted by the SAARC Secretariat and the IFRC.

During the Inauguration event, Mr Sushil Gyewali, Chief Executive Officer of the National Reconstruction Authority of Nepal remarked that the SAARC Agreement on Rapid Response to Natural Disaster is an opportunity for South Asia to be better equipped to support each other in times of calamities.

During the following two days of the Forum, participants discussed the current status of implementation, challenges and opportunities in implementation of the SAARND in their respective States. As part of this, they considered how to strengthen their domestic governance arrangements to support implementation of their regional commitments.

The Forum closed with the adoption of the ‘Call for Action from the South Asia Forum on Preparedness for Regional Disaster Response for the Implementation of the SAARC Agreement on Rapid Response to Natural Disasters’ which outlined key measures to be worked on in partnership. The Red Cross and Red Crescent is committed to work with SAARC, its member states and partners across the region to strengthen regional cooperation for disaster preparedness and response.

