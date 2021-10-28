Solar water irrigation: Energy access for sustainable agriculture (October 2021)

Climate change is altering weather patterns which is negatively impacting rainfed agriculture’s productivity. This factsheet explains the importance of sustainable irrigation and how WFP designs sustainable solar water irrigation interventions.

In semi-arid areas exposed to frequent droughts and desertification, irrigation can help raise and stabilize food production. Solar powered pumps have become a standard option for water supply in off-grid areas and have the potential for improving farm productivity and income. While solar water pumps present several advantages, it is important to properly design solar irrigation interventions to avoid commonly encountered issues and barriers.