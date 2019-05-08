Socioeconomic and Data challenges Disaster Risk Reduction in Europe
Disaster risk reduction (DRR) involves complex processes with different stakeholders at all administrative levels.
Two elements in particular play a major role: the need to ensure stakeholders interoperability through an efficient exchange of data, and the inclusion of socioeconomic factors which may influence disaster risk reduction processes.
This report aims at contributing to increase the global knowledge on these two elements, focusing on the related issues affecting disaster risk reduction throughout the European continent. The information contained in this report would support national authorities and DRR stakeholders in the continued implementation of the Sendai Framework, and to address the specificities identified by the EFDRR Road Map.
Based on national briefs, surveys and interviews, the report stresses the following recommendations for public authorities and relevant stakeholders:
At the regional/national level
Increase attention to demographical issues, in particular the growing elderly population and the refugees and migrants.
Plan sufficient funding for adaptation to climate-change related risks, in particular rising sea-level and extreme weather events such as heatwaves.
Increase stakeholder awareness about barriers which prevent the effective use and exchange of data to support DRR.
Raise awareness on the importance of high quality, availability and trustworthiness of disaster relevant data.
At the national/local level
Nurture political engagement for DRR.
Secure the appropriate funding for Sendai Framework implementation.
Systematically “tag” DRR investments in national and local budget plans.
Acknowledge and make explicit the connection between socioeconomic factors, vulnerability, and DRR.
Promote the creation of standards, standardized methods and technologies for collecting disaster related data.
Promote and support the creation of national disaster loss databases aligned with Sendai Framework indicators.
At the local level Build capacity, particularly by improving the general DRR-competence and by focusing on prevention measures and activities.
Increase engagement and knowledge of actors by providing methodologies and structures for data interoperability.