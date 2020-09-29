Social Spending for Inclusive Growth in the Middle East and Central Asia (No. 20/12)

Prepared by an IMF staff team led by Koshy Mathai, Christoph Duenwald, and Anastasia Guscina, and including Rayah Al-Farah, Hatim Bukhari, Atif Chaudry, Moataz El-Said, Fozan Fareed, Kerstin Gerling, Nghia-Piotr Le, Franto Ricka, Cesar Serra, Tetyana Sydorenko, Sébastien Walker, and Mohammed Zaher

Executive Summary

Socioeconomic outcomes in the Middle East and Central Asia have improved substantially over the last two decades. Nearly all countries in the region have made gains in health and education outcomes. And, excluding conflict-affected countries, these gains have generally been larger than in comparator economies outside the region. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantially adverse impact across the world, and the Middle East and Central Asia region is no exception.

Notwithstanding its past progress, the region continues to face the central challenge of improving social conditions and boosting inclusive growth. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, high and rising economic and gender inequality, high youth unemployment, internal conflicts, and large movements of refugees threatened economic prospects and underscored the importance of policy efforts to boost opportunities for all and meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The pandemic has further magnified these challenges and brought into sharp focus the urgent need for higher social spending, particularly on health and social protection, to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

Social spending is widely understood to be a key policy lever for supporting and promoting inclusive growth. It can play an essential role in improving the welfare and economic potential of citizens and, as shown during the COVID-19 crisis, in protecting vulnerable groups. It can also play a role in boosting long-term growth and reducing poverty and inequality. Ensuring an adequate level of public spending on education, health, and social protection and improving the efficiency of this spending are important for building a healthy and productive workforce and, more broadly, an inclusive society.

This paper examines the role of social spending in improving socioeconomic outcomes in the Middle East and Central Asia. In particular, it addresses the following questions: (1) how large is social spending across the region? (2) how do countries in the region fare on socioeconomic outcomes? (3) how important is social spending as a determinant of these outcomes? and (4) how efficient is social spending in the region?

The key findings are as follows:

While countries in the Middle East and Central Asia have made notable progress in recent decades, they still lag global peers in socioeconomic outcomes, and their levels of public social spending are lower as well.

Public spending on education, health, and social protection can have a meaningful impact on socioeconomic outcomes. Overall, the results suggest that a 10 percent increase in social spending per capita could close 20–65 percent of the Human Development Index (HDI) gap between countries in the region and their global peers.

The gap in outcomes between the region’s countries and global comparators is larger than that in spending, suggesting that not only the amount but also the efficiency of social spending may need to be enhanced. Our empirical findings suggest that increasing the efficiency of spending in the region to the global frontier could—without any increase in outlays— eliminate one-third of the HDI gap.

Spending efficiency is linked strongly to indicators of institutional capacity and governance.

Although this paper uses the standard definition of “social spending,” other forms of spending on health, education, and income support also matter for social outcomes. Such spending includes private outlays by households, charitable activity, and foreign-aid-funded projects outside the budget. There may also be a social component to other parts of the government budget (including the wage bill and some subsidies). Ignoring these components could, in theory, skew inferences about the adequacy and efficiency of social spending. Consistent data on these other types of social outlays, however, are often not available, and the social component of the public wage bill and subsidies is particularly difficult to identify properly. That said, to the extent that the sum total of these other forms of social spending is neither systematically higher nor lower in the region than in peer countries—and evidence suggests that they are not—our conclusions should not be materially affected by these measurement issues.

The results suggest some key areas for policy action. Some countries—and particularly those where public social spending is relatively low—may need to focus on raising that spending. To protect fiscal sustainability, this may require reallocations within existing budget envelopes and/or expansion of those envelopes via increased revenue mobilization, as many countries in the region have done in recent years (IMF 2018). Nearly all countries should also aim to increase the efficiency of social spending—particularly those countries with limited capacity to expand their fiscal space and those that fall significantly below the efficiency frontier. Improving efficiency may require improving the targeting of social protection (while ensuring that intended beneficiaries are not mistakenly excluded), addressing existing gaps (for instance, eliminating gender gaps in access to education), promoting financial inclusion (which can facilitate the payment of benefits and reduce the scope for corruption), and perhaps most important—but also most challenging— strengthening institutions and improving transparency and accountability.

The region can build on its initial response to the pandemic. Most Middle East and Central Asian countries were able to quickly mobilize resources for additional health care and social protection outlays in response to the COVID-19 crisis. While the crisis is ongoing, the experience so far already offers valuable lessons on how to reprioritize expenditure and improve spending efficiency, including through greater use of digital technologies.