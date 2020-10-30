Social Protection Strategy World Food Programme | Latin America and the Caribbean

Foreword

In Latin America and the Caribbean, social protection platforms represent a huge opportunity to catalyse inter-sectoral efforts to reach Zero Hunger and Malnutrition by 2030, given the high coverage and scope of national programs. For instance, national cash transfer programmes cover 130 million people in 20 countries in the region (ECLAC 2017); 85 million children receive daily school meals (WFP 2017).

WFP has a unique capacity to support national governments to use their social protection systems to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2. This Regional Strategy revolves around four priority areas of engagement, which combined, contribute to achieving SDG2: nutrition-sensitive social protection, shockresponsive social protection, social protection and climate change, and systems strengthening.

Over the last years, the region has seen an unprecedented number of disasters, both in terms of intensity and frequency. The potential for serving crises-affected people through the adaptation, expansion and use of national systems is a topic of increased attention globally as well as in the region, where safety nets cover more than 200 million people and disasters have affected more than 67 million people in a decade. As social protection systems advance and consolidate their administrative capacity to provide social assistance, their potential to support emergency response increases exponentially. However, preparedness investments are crucial to ensure systems are shock-proof, flexible to expand/contract, and ready before a crisis hits.

The double burden of malnutrition imposes a significant social and economic toll on all countries in the region, as shown in the recent study on the Cost of the Double Burden of Malnutrition carried out in seven countries (WFP and ECLAC 2017; 2019). Responding to the growing threat of overweight and obesity, while at the same time facing the unfinished agenda of eradicating undernutrition requires multi-sectoral action. Nutrition-sensitive social protection platforms, including national school feeding programmes, can be leveraged to achieve better nutrition outcomes for vulnerable groups, in particular young children, mothers and adolescent girls.

Protecting the livelihoods and helping the most vulnerable to adapt in the context of a climate crisis is a new frontier for WFP’s work in the region. Carefully designed social protection policies and instruments will help achieve these objectives, provided they serve a long-term, climate adaptation function.

Effective conditional cash transfers, public work programmes and productivity enhancing safety nets linked to climate services, such as forecast-based financing, climate information and analysis, climate risk insurance and environmental services, can enhance households’ ability to adapt in a changing environment.

This Regional Social Protection strategy for Latin America and the Caribbean builds on several years of intensive work and active engagement at regional and national level through capacity strengthening, technical assistance, SouthSouth and Triangular Cooperation and evidence generation linked to policy advocacy. It provides a broad framework and vision for a coordinated social protection agenda based on a people-centered and rights-based approach. WFP’s vision is one of inclusive, equitable and gender transformative national social protection systems, prioritizing the most vulnerable and marginalized groups to effectively and sustainably contribute to reach Zero Hunger and Malnutrition in LAC.

Social protection is an important corporate priority for WFP. From its first Safety Nets Policy in 2004 to its current Strategic Plan 2017-2021,

WFP has demonstrated its commitment to strengthening social protection systems as a mean to reduce hunger and malnutrition, protect livelihoods, build human capital and increase resilience in the face of recurring shocks.

This Regional Strategy is an adaptation of the corporate vision to the specificities of the regional context. But new challenges are emerging (migration, urban poverty and youth unemployment) threatening to reverse the gains made in the past decades. Hunger is now increasing again globally and regionally. WFP in LAC will continue to seek innovative approaches to address these challenges and inform the global practice, to contribute to accelerated efforts towards Zero Hunger and Malnutrition, leaving no one behind.

Miguel Barreto

Regional Director, Regional Bureau Panzama.