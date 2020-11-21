Social protection responses to the COVID-19 crisis in the MENA/Arab States region: Country responses and policy considerations Regional UN Issue-Based Coalition on Social Protection (IBC-SP) - July 2020 [EN/AR]

Highlights

This paper was developed by the regional UN Issue Based Coalition (IBC) on Social Protection in partnership with the IPC-IG. UNICEF, IILO (co-conveners of the IBC) as well as UNDP and ESCWA constituted the core drafting team for this product, which also received valuable contributions from all other IBC members.

This paper presents the mapping of Social Protection responses to COVID-19 in the MENA/Arab States region (covering the period from March to June 2020)