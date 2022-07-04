World + 50 more

Social protection for the forcibly displaced in low- and middle-income countries: A pathway for inclusion - OECD Development Policy Papers June 2022, No 43 [EN/FR]

This paper provides the first overview of efforts by low- and middle-income countries to extend the coverage of national social protection systems to the forcibly displaced persons they host. It presents a baseline of de jure (legal) and estimated de facto (actual) coverage in twelve countries; analyses the conditions enabling access to social protection by the forcibly displaced; draws lessons from Iraq, Sudan and Uganda in terms of challenges and successes; and offers guidance to major stakeholders on extending social protection initiatives to forcibly displaced persons.

