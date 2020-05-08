World
Social Media Analysis
Attachments
DIGITAL TERRAIN
How relevant is social media in the country and region?
Internet access, internet penetration, gender ratio, demographics, etc.
ITU and World Bank Data Catalogue or statistics of internet users
Social media ads manager for demographic stats (e.g., Facebook Ads Manager)
Even if the ratio seems insufficient for nation-wide analysis,
CHANNEL
What social media channel is relevant, and why?
Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc.
Analyze purpose of social media use (information exchange, social mobilization, etc.)
Social media stats on Statcounter.com (filter by country, platform, time)