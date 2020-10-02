Social and Solidarity Economy for the Integration of Migrants and Refugees: Experiences from Three European Cities

What roles can the social and solidarity economy (SSE) play in addressing the problems faced by migrants and refugees, particularly in contexts of austerity and welfare retrenchment, growing xenophobia and populist politics? Focusing on selected European cities, the findings of the project Social and Solidarity Economy, Urban Communities and the Protection of Vulnerable Groups deepen our understanding of institutions and policies which can help SSE to play a constructive role in the integration of refugees and migrants into a host society.

