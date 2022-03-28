Latin America: New report reveals systematic torture against Indigenous Peoples

Geneva - Buenos Aires - Bogotá - Guatemala City -* Mexico City - La Paz - Managua - Santiago de Chile, 28 March, 2022* - Every day indigenous peoples in Latin America are subjected to different forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, says a report published today by the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), the Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas Center for Human Rights (Frayba), and seven other organisations that make up the Working Group on Torture and Indigenous Peoples.

The report "... SO IT IS TORTURE!"- Analysis of the acts of violence that amount to torture and other ill-treatment of indigenous peoples in Latin America is the first to be published on this subject in the region. With examples from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico and Nicaragua, the report shows situations that cross the entire region: the criminalisation or deprivation of liberty of indigenous leaders; the massacres and murders; the militarisation and dispossession of their lands; forced displacement and the need to address these human rights violations from a collective perspective that emphasises the collective effects they have on indigenous peoples, highlighting the damage and suffering they cause, and which often constitute torture.

“*Racism remains deeply rooted in the judicial, political, and social systems of Latin American countries and has resulted in a permanent practice of torture against indigenous peoples*,” said Teresa Fernández Paredes, human rights advisor at the OMCT. "*It is urgent that the countries of the region apply the international and the national frameworks for the prevention and eradication of torture and other ill-treatment from a collective, differentiated and cultural perspective, which protects and prevents violence against indigenous peoples* ."

Although the rights of indigenous peoples have been recognized in almost all Latin American Constitutions, a common regional denominator continues to be the fact that this recognition doesn’t translate into practice. Indigenous individuals and communities see their personal and collective integrity violated routinely and with total impunity, especially in the five patterns identified in the report: 1) in the context of evictions, 2) in the context of peaceful social protest, 3) through criminalisation and threats, 4) during deprivation of liberty, and 5) with sexual and gender-based violence.

The report presents a section with testimonies of indigenous people about their vision and their experiences of torture. For example, some of the participants interviewed stated, in relation to the criminalisation of leaders and the conditions of detention in the seven countries: “* For us**as human beings, and to the extent that they are gradually martyring us, this is torture. As they see that we do not give up and let ourselves be defeated, they order arrest warrants to be issued again and again, against leaders who raise their voices to denounce any outrage against collective rights such as the defence of the territory… because it is torture*.”

In short, the report focuses on the importance of addressing torture with respect to collective – as opposed to individual - subjects and maintains that international human rights law must still develop and interpret the absolute prohibition of torture in a way that incorporates the experiences, collective meanings and impacts that abuse unleashes against indigenous peoples.

Click here to read the Executive Summary in English.

Click here for the full report in Spanish.

