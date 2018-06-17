The SmartAG Partner: CCAFS East Africa Quarterly Newsletter, January - March 2018
CONTENTS
Policy News
Setting an innovative vision for transforming agriculture and food security under climate variability and change in East Africa
Catherine Mungai and Maren Radeny
How Ethiopia’s social safety net programme leads to climate change mitigation cobenefits
Dawit Solomon, Dominic Woolf, Lili Szilagyi and Catherine Mungai
Climate services in agriculture: What are the costs and benefits of investment for Africa?
Lili Szilagyi and Catherine Munga
Science NEWS
Woman to woman: Women scientists share how their work is helping women and girls succeed in agriculture
Kathlee Freeman
Lushoto District Climate Change Learning Alliance reveals priorities for land restoration
Perez Muchunguzi and Caroline Mwongera
FIELD UPDATES
Africa Environment Day: CCAFS celebrates progress in Tanzania, Uganda, Burkina Faso and Senegal
Catherine Mungai, Dansira Dembele and Marissa Van Epp
Increasing farmers’ food security with improved manure management practices in Nyando
Lili Szilagyi and John Recha
The climate-smart way of transforming agriculture in Africa
Lili Szilagy
8 new projects join forces to scale climatesmart agriculture
Marissa Van Epp
Addressing climate risks through improved potato production in Lushoto ClimateSmart Villages, Tanzania
John Recha, Maren Radeny and Stephen Kuoko
Climate-smart agriculture is the future for smallholder farmers in Africa
Lili Szilagy
Out & About, In our diary
CCAFS EA in the media
Further reading and CCAFS tools