Smart Rules : Better Programme Delivery (Version XI: effective 1st April 2019 until 1st October 2019)

Details

The Smart Rules provide the operating framework for the Department for International Development’s (DFID’s) programmes. They do not cover non-programme elements of DFID’s operating framework (i.e. human resources, security and estates).

To eradicate poverty in a complex and fragile world, we need to transform the way DFID programmes are managed. Delivering results and addressing the underlying causes of poverty and conflict requires programmes that can adapt to and influence the local context.

DFID needs to maintain high standards of programme management and due diligence, in a wide range of difficult operating environments. We must make evidence-based decisions, apply professional judgement, act proportionately, ensure a clear audit trail of our decisions and be properly accountable to UK taxpayers in everything we do.