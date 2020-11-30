Small grants guide

Many organizations that have been successful in securing external financing for projects find that developing successful proposals becomes easier over time. But what about organizations and community groups that have little experience in developing projects? This guide is designed to walk you through the process of compiling your information and know-how into a successful small grants proposal. Although this guide focuses primarily on climate change adaptation projects, much of it is applicable to other types of projects as well.

Each chapter focuses on one aspect of developing a proposal. Throughout, you will see example questions and criteria that have been taken from actual small grants applications and evaluation forms. The guidebook is written to help you address these kinds of questions, which are very likely similar to the questions that you will need to address in your own proposal.

This guide was produced through the efforts of USAID Climate Ready and the Pacific Islands Development Program.