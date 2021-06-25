Small Arms Survey: Annual Report 2020

GENEVA—The Small Arms Survey had 31 active projects and consultancies in 2020, focusing on strengthening sanctions implementations, profiling ammunition and automatic ballistics information systems, analyzing the global authorized small arms trade, producing region-specific research, enhancing capabilities to address and prevent diversion, and applying a gender-responsive lens to small arms control—to name a few.

We continued generating data and strengthening capacities; working towards our vision of a world without illicit arms and armed violence.

A year like no other, 2020 saw us shift activities online, apply innovative project management, and adapt to a new working set-up. Though challenging, we are proud of our accomplishments and thank you—our partners, donors, and community—for your continued support.

Read the full report here