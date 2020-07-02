Six ways humanitarians are helping women and girls in the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has heightened inequalities across every part of society, increasing the vulnerability of already vulnerable groups, including women and girls. The pandemic is heightening the risk of gender-based violence (GBV), setting back women’s and girls’ social, economic and educational development, and threatening their sexual and reproductive health.

Here are six ways humanitarians are responding to the needs and priorities of women and girls in their COVID-19 humanitarian response.

