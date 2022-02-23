The Six A’s of inclusive and protective programmming

Introduction

Islamic Relief’s Six A’s of Inclusive and Protective programming is an approach used to assess how protective and inclusive humanitarian and development programmes are and how well age, gender and diversity dimensions have been integrated within any action. The approach uses a marker tool to grade on a 0-2 scale to provide a snapshot of project performance against the six areas which constitute the ‘Six A’s’ (Analysis, Adapted Assistance, Attention to Negative Effects, Adequate Participation, Accountability and Adequate Capacity).

The Six A’s are adapted from the Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) Gender and Age Marker tool and are intentionally grounded on the same premise as other international guidance, principles and standards. It is intended that the Six A’s approach be used by Islamic Relief staff as a criteria in conjunction with other international standards, principles and guidance which could provide logical complementary that specifically relate to protection and inclusion.