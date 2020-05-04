Situation Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, May 4, 2020 | No. 9

BY THE NUMBERS

3,529,408 confirmed cases worldwide

248,025 confirmed deaths

187+ countries with confirmed cases

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11, indicating there is sustained transmission throughout the world. The virus is active on every continent except Antarctica. The WHO-assessed global risk is “very high,” particularly in East Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America, with numbers expected to continue rising exponentially in the coming weeks.

Globally, gatherings of people are being suspended by governments and private entities, including concerts, sports events and rallies. Many countries are suspending cross-border travel, including the United States. Many states have implemented shutdowns of restaurants, cafes and bars, suspended schools or moved to online classes, and recommended in-home self-quarantine.

Without treatments or vaccines, public health measures remain key to fighting the rapid spread of the virus. In addition, limited testing capacities for the virus have contributed to underreporting of case counts, which are likely higher for many countries throughout the world. Numerous companies are working on a vaccine.