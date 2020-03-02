Situation Report: Coronavirus Epidemic, March 2, 2020 | No. 1

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On December 31, 2019, China informed the World Health Organization of a number of pneumonia cases of unknown origin in Wuhan Province. By early January, investigators identified a novel coronavirus as the cause, possibly originating in a market, suggesting animal-to-human transmission. While the origin in the market has not been confirmed, it has been determined that the virus started in animals and jumped the species barrier to humans in China.

The novel coronavirus spread rapidly to countries across the world as the WHO began efforts to research, understand and contain it. COVID-19, the name of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, causes symptoms similar to the flu, such as chest tightness, fever and cough. It spreads through droplets via cough or sneeze. There is no known treatment for the virus, nor is there a vaccine yet.

Cases have been identified in 60+ countries, including Algeria,

Egypt and Nigeria. The WHO has noted that sub-Saharan Africa is of particular concern because cases could rapidly spread in health systems that are under-resourced and underprepared for an epidemic.