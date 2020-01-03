03 Jan 2020

Situation Report #3: Measles in the WHO European Region (December 2019)

Report
from World Health Organization
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (828.57 KB)

Over 100 000 measles cases were reported in the WHO European Region for the period January to October 2019. This number already exceeds the 2018 total and is over three times the total reported in 2017. As measles typically peaks in the spring, the number of reported cases declined in the period June to October 2019 compared to the previous months. The disease trends over time will continue to be regularly assessed in the coming year in line with the WHO Emergency Response Framework. On 6 May 2019, WHO activated a Grade 2 emergency response to measles circulation in the European Region. This allows WHO to mobilize the needed human and financial resources to support the affected countries. Measles outbreaks are a sign of immunization gaps that must be addressed to prevent further spread of the virus and future outbreaks. Based on the continued need for an enhanced, tailored response to increase population immunity, on 25 November 2019 the emergency activation was extended for another 3- month period, when it will be reassessed.

