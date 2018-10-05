Sinking cities: Rising seas a perfect storm of climate change and bad development choices

Foreword

On 8 October 2018, the IPCC will publish its long awaited report on limiting climate change to 1.5ºC. The report will underscore the increasing vulnerability of planetary systems to increasing temperatures. One recent study notes that limiting warming to 1.5ºC is at the high end of what we currently experience, while 2ºC would take us into a climate regime unparalleled in human history.

Even with the current 1ºC of warming climate, vulnerabilities to climate impacts are becoming increasingly obvious – as in this year’s northern hemispheric heat wave and the lethally catastrophic storms Mangkhut and Florence demonstrate.

Many of the world’s biggest cities are coastal, and face the threats of rising sea level - expected to be more than 40cm by 2100 if warming is not limited to 1.5ºC and more than 50cm if we don’t keep it under 2 ºC. However, this climate impact does not act in isolation: in addition to facing rising waters, as the examples below show, many cities are actively sinking. This increase their overall vulnerability to sea level rise and to damaging storm surges, something that increased the devastating impacts of Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines. Through a number of factors, including some poor development decisions, many cities are already highly vulnerable to storm surges and flooding. Climate change acts as a further multiplier of existing and future vulnerabilities.

The growth in urban populations is substantial: by 2030, more than 59% of the global population is predicted to be living in urban centers. Asia is the region with the largest urban population and an estimated 54% live in low-lying coastal zones4. This growth increases the human vulnerability to climate impacts.

Collective, collaborative and unprecedented efforts to limit warming by reducing greenhouse gas emissions as quickly and deeply as possible, in line with limiting warming to 1.5ºC with a high probability is essential to reduce this climate vulnerability. This will require the world to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. However, current pledges for action add up to a frightening 3ºC of warming. This, alongside the existing vulnerabilities, makes it all the more imperative that major investment in adaptation and flood risk reduction measures are implemented, with funding most urgently needed for the poorest countries and the most vulnerable communities.

This paper looks at 8 city case studies from around the world, exploring some of the underlying reasons for vulnerability, and then the additional impact that climate change will have on their people.

These cities include some of those most vulnerable to climate change.