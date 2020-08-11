Singapore Airlines and Temasek Foundation partner to support WFP and the global Covid-19 response

ROME / SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the Temasek Foundation are partnering with the World Food Programme (WFP) to support the global COVID-19 response to help transport essential medical supplies and other health and humanitarian items by air to points of need around the world.

Providing the logistics backbone for global COVID-19 efforts, WFP operates a network of hubs and passenger and cargo airlinks to ensure a steady flow of supplies and support to the frontlines of the pandemic. Since these services commenced in May, WFP has managed more than 800 humanitarian flights to 159 countries, with enough cargo to fill 188 jumbo jets expected to require WFP transport in the coming weeks.

“While demand for WFP Common Services grows every week, resources are stretched incredibly thin and additional support is urgently needed,” said Amer Daoudi, WFP’s COVID-19 Corporate Response Director. “We are very grateful to Singapore Airlines and Temasek Foundation for stepping up so we can continue delivering life-saving supplies to those who need them most.”

Under this agreement, SIA is making ad-hoc charter flights and freight space in its scheduled services available on a cost-recovery basis, with flight costs being covered by a contribution of up to US$6.5 million from the Temasek Foundation.

“It is a pleasure for SIA to partner with WFP and Temasek Foundation in this meaningful programme,” said Chin Yau Seng, Senior Vice President Cargo, Singapore Airlines. “This will allow us to draw on our expertise as a global airfreight provider and use our international network to deliver essential supplies to the points of need and help to make a positive impact on the communities that have been directly affected by COVID-19.”

Mr Ng Boon Heong, CEO of Temasek Foundation, said: “We are pleased to partner with WFP and SIA to help make these flights possible. Together, we will be more capable in combating the COVID-19 global pandemic when we enable synergistic collaborations in the international community. This partnership is one way for us to ensure that essential supplies reach communities with the most need, even if they are separated by distance. We are pleased to enable two of the best in their respective fields to make this partnership possible.”

An estimated US$965 million is required to sustain WFP’s Common Services on behalf of the humanitarian and health community. To date only 21 percent of this sum has been received. WFP’s passenger and cargo flights are likely to grind to a halt at the end of August if no additional support is received.

During this challenging period, the SIA Group has stepped up to support the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The SIA Group has facilitated multiple repatriation flights to bring back individuals stranded away from their home countries. SIA Cargo has also been transporting medical relief supplies and personal protective equipment to places where they are needed and playing its part in keeping supply lines for essential goods open at a critical time. The Group has also donated items such as blankets and helped to supply meals to communities that have been affected by the pandemic in Singapore.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

About Singapore Airlines

The SIA Group’s history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has since grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership and Network Connectivity.

About Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation supports programmes that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and beyond. We aim to strengthen social resilience, foster international exchange and enhance regional capabilities, and advance science and nature for a sustainable world. For more information, visit www.temasekfoundation.org.sg

