A simultaneous event on 3 continents : over 1 million euros raised to transform humanitarian medicine

The evening’s fundraising event “The New Humanitarians, from the heart of the field” was held in Paris, New York and Dakar, with the support of the Africa, Europe and United States campaign committees

A simultaneous event on 3 continents

On Tuesday December 7, ALIMA (The Alliance for International Medical Action) held its annual fundraising event simultaneously in Paris at the Palais de Tokyo, in New York at the Africa Center, and in Dakar at the Pullman Hotel, to close the Transforming Humanitarian Medicine fundraising campaign. The event was also available online.

3 funds and 1.1 million euros raised in one evening

This event successfully concludes the “Transforming Humanitarian Medicine” fundraising campaign, which achieved its goal of raising €10 million in 5 years to support 3 priority funds:

Emergency Response

Research & Innovation

Training Humanitarian Talent

Thanks to the contributions of major donors, businesses and foundations, a total of 1.1 million euros was raised on three continents over the course of the evening.

Serge Morelli, co-president of the Europe Committee, said: “By reaching the objective of raising 10 million euros in private donations over five years, ALIMA has demonstrated the strength of its approach. The support of so many major donors on three continents for a unique model to transform humanitarian medicine is an encouragement to the teams in the field to step up their efforts to help the most vulnerable populations.”

From the heart of the field: an unprecedented immersive experience

Through an immersive experience, guests at the event and online were transported to the heart of a project in the field, to meet ALIMA’s team at the hospital in N’djaména, Chad. The viewers were given an immersive view into the daily life of the team who, working in partnership with the local NGO Alerte Santé, treat children under 5 who suffer from severe acute malnutrition.

Watch a replay of the event

Pour soutenir nos actions de lutte contre la malnutrition au Sahel, FAITES UN DON

A new private partnership with CFAO group

The evening was also the occasion to announce the signing of a multi-year partnership with the CFAO group, who is committed to working with ALIMA for three years: “CFAO and ALIMA share the strong conviction that the continent’s development will be achieved through health, relying on local capacity. It is this common interest in Africa, health and the marshalling of the continent’s talent that has led us to form a partnership built on funds for emergency response and humanitarian talent training” said Dr. Moumouni Kinda, ALIMA’s Director General.

The next goal: 25 million euros by 2025

Despite the considerable accomplishments achieved in the field, many challenges remain. It is essential to continue the fight against child malnutrition, to act quickly against emerging diseases and outbreaks, all while going further in the localisation of aid. In order to meet these challenges, ALIMA will launch a new campaign in 2022, aiming to raise 25 million euros over 5 years.

1.1 million euros: this was possible thanks to the incredible support of our three campaign committees: Europe (co-chaired by Tidjane Dème & Serge Morelli), Africa (co-chaired by Madjiguène Sock & Tidjane Dème) and North America (chaired by Pierre Crémieux), in partnership with the ALIMA Foundation. We also thank our generous donors and partners: Obo, Résonance, Enibas Productions, Domaine Faiveley, Pierre Thiam, Novelty, AMP Visual, Letsee, Merveilleuse Identité, Captain Prod, Fleur de Mets, Pullman, Teranga and Solaris.