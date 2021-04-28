The Silent Pandemic: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Mental Health and Psychosocial Wellbeing of Children in Conflict Affected Countries

Executive Summary

The mental health and wellbeing of children living in conflict-affected countries is dangerously deteriorating as they struggle to cope with the socio-economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having survived life-threatening, life-altering conflicts, their ongoing fear, trauma and chronic stress is compounded by the daily anxiety, uncertainty and hardship produced by the pandemic.

These children are best placed to articulate their worries and concerns about the devastating toll that COVID-19 is taking on their mental health and their future, as well as its insidious impact on their families and communities.

To better comprehend this alarming, underreported global situation, World Vision and War Child Holland spoke to 220 children, 245 adolescents and young people, 287 parents and carers and 44 child protection experts and community leaders in six conflict-affected countries: Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Jordan, Lebanon, the occupied Palestinian territory and South Sudan. The interviews took place between August and December 2020 across refugee camps, shelters for the displaced people and host communities.

The findings of this consultation, as summarised below, are startling and deeply concerning and need urgent action.