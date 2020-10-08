Silencing the Guns in Africa by 2020: achievements, opportunities and challenges

With few results to show after seven years, the initiative faces conceptual, institutional, political and operational challenges.

29 SEP 2020 / BY WAFULA OKUMU , ANDREWS ATTA-ASAMOAH AND ROBA D SHARAMO

Seven years after Africa’s ambitious declaration of commitment to silence the guns by 2020, very little progress has been recorded in its implementation. This study assesses the context in which the initiative was planned, its marginal achievements so far and obstacles to reaching its goals. It notes that even in policy circles, the notion of ‘silencing the guns’ remains conceptually debated. The monograph also discusses the institutional, conceptual, political and operational issues that should be urgently addressed by states, regional economic communities and the African Union.

About the authors

Wafula Okumu is Founding Director of The Borders Institute and is currently a Visiting Fellow at the Centre of African Studies, University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Andrews Atta-Asamoah is Head of the African Peace and Security Governance programme at the ISS in Addis Ababa.

Roba D Sharamo is Regional Director and Representative to the African Union, Horn of and East Africa at the ISS in Addis Ababa.