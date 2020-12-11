WHY THIS TOOL?

This tool is developed as a support to Sida and Swedish embassy staff in their work. The tool gives an introduction to gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment, why it is important and what it means to work for gender equality. The focus lies on gender mainstreaming in Sida’s development cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

Sweden has a longstanding commitment to gender equality and women’s and girls’ empowerment in development cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

This commitment has been strengthened with the Government’s Policy Framework (2016) and the Feminist Foreign Policy.

Sida’s work for gender equality is also guided by the global legal normative frameworks, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sida’s operational plan and Sida’s action plan for gender equality (2021–2023).

WHAT IS GENDER EQUALITY?

Gender equality is achieved when women and men, girls and boys have equal rights, life prospects and opportunities, and the power to shape their own lives and contribute to society. Gender equality is a question of a fair and equitable distribution of power, influence and resources in everyday life and in society as a whole. A gender equal society makes use of every individual’s experiences, skills and competence.

Women, men, girls and boys do not constitute homogeneous groups. Their individual ability to shape their own life is also affected by other social variables such as age, gender identity and gender expression, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity and religion or other beliefs.

By considering how gender intersects with these other identities, and how these affect each other, an intersectional analysis is carried out. By carefully listening to and understanding diverse experiences of discrimination and oppression we are more likely to react and reach transformative change for gender equality with sustainable and significant impact.