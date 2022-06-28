Shock-Responsive Social Protection Basic Country Capacity Assessment Tool

A tool to assess government capacities in using social protection for emergencies

This tool is designed to assess governments' capacity either to use current Social Protection schemes to address emergencies, or to develop new ways of making Social Protection more relevant and effective in emergency contexts. It helps to capture the functionality of Social Protection instruments and identify the areas of development and strengthening for which the government may wish to seek assistance. The tool has been designed for use by WFP, but has been made available for governments and other agencies.