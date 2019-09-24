24 Sep 2019

Shifting Mindsets: Creating a more flexible humanitarian response

Report
from ALNAP
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.7 MB)

As humanitarian needs and situations change, and as our understanding of complex problems evolves, humanitarian agencies must be able to adapt.

Yet in recent years, international humanitarian agencies have struggled with flexibility when it comes to adapting to context, changing the type and quantity of support at the right time, or responding quickly and appropriately to unexpected crises or challenges. To date, the flexibility of modern humanitarian agencies, and the capacities needed for response level flexibility, has not been explored in depth for modern crises.

This is the end-of-project report for a two-year workstream that sought to address this gap by undertaking exploratory research on the support factors and barriers to flexibility and adaptation in contemporary humanitarian action.

