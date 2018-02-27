A guide to using the Shelter Typologies

A shelter can be defined according to each of the following criteria:

Type Collectivity Communality Management Adequacy Sealing

Clearly, there are further ways to define a shelter – including legality and rural/urban location – which are not within the scope of this typology document.

Inclusion in some categories mean automatic inclusion in others. For instance, if a shelter is unsealed, it is also by definition inadequate. If the shelter type is non-residential, it is highly likely that the shelter is inadequate, though it is possible to rehabilitate a non-residential structure to meet minimum standards.