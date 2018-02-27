27 Feb 2018

Shelter Typologies

Report
from Inter-Agency Standing Committee
Published on 27 Feb 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.3 MB)

A guide to using the Shelter Typologies

A shelter can be defined according to each of the following criteria:

  1. Type
  2. Collectivity
  3. Communality
  4. Management
  5. Adequacy
  6. Sealing

Clearly, there are further ways to define a shelter – including legality and rural/urban location – which are not within the scope of this typology document.

Inclusion in some categories mean automatic inclusion in others. For instance, if a shelter is unsealed, it is also by definition inadequate. If the shelter type is non-residential, it is highly likely that the shelter is inadequate, though it is possible to rehabilitate a non-residential structure to meet minimum standards.

