Shelter Typologies
A guide to using the Shelter Typologies
A shelter can be defined according to each of the following criteria:
- Type
- Collectivity
- Communality
- Management
- Adequacy
- Sealing
Clearly, there are further ways to define a shelter – including legality and rural/urban location – which are not within the scope of this typology document.
Inclusion in some categories mean automatic inclusion in others. For instance, if a shelter is unsealed, it is also by definition inadequate. If the shelter type is non-residential, it is highly likely that the shelter is inadequate, though it is possible to rehabilitate a non-residential structure to meet minimum standards.