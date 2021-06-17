Shelter Project essentials: Learning from programming in humanitarian crises [EN/AR]

Foreword

With this publication we hope to provide insights drawn from hundreds of projects that have provided shelter and settlements assistance to people affected by crises. This publication builds upon more than 250 case studies that have been compiled over the past 13 years in the regular Shelter Projects publications.

Shelter Projects is a Global Shelter Cluster initiative with the primary goal of documenting and sharing lessons from past responses in order to improve current and future practice. These case studies are based on the hard work of thousands of people, primarily those affected by crises, but also those working for governments and supporting organizations. They include projects implemented by over 60 humanitarian organizations and governments, across 71 different countries. This initiative represents the largest consolidated body of evidence demonstrating what works and what does not work in shelter and settlements assistance.

Looking back across these 250 case studies, there are multiple points of learning and of good practice that arise time and time again. In this publication, these points have been distilled into a series of essential messages that highlight crucial issues to be addressed in all shelter and settlements programming. Extracts from a wide range of Shelter Projects case studies illustrate examples of how these messages have been applied in a variety of crises and contexts.

In compiling this publication, we are keenly aware that affected people are the primary responders after crises and the primary actors in any subsequent recovery. The people in these projects are seldom passive recipients of aid, but active participants.

All Shelter Projects case studies are available free of charge and are available to download at www.shelterprojects.org. Click on the booklets below to learn more!