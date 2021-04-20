Shelter and Sustainability

A technical and environmental comparative overview of common shelter typologies found in settlements across UNHCR operations

Introduction

Refugees and others of concern to UNHCR have the right to adequate shelter, which should be ensured in all stages of the displacement cycle: prior to, during and after displacement. Adequacy of shelter goes beyond the mere physical living space. It includes security of tenure, affordability, habitability, accessibility, location, cultural suitability and availability of services, materials as well as infrastructure. Humanitarian crises impact access to safe and adequate shelter for women, girls, men and boys in different ways. Each step of a shelter program must be therefore considered with regard to different needs and “do no harm” principles. The identification of the specific needs, roles and capacities of the displaced populations is essential to ensure their participation and ownership. Providing culturally appropriate shelters which are conceived to be convenient for women and men of different age groups and backgrounds is crucial as well as it is the proximity of shelters to basic services and infrastructure. Protection principles should be mainstreamed across all aspects of shelter programing.