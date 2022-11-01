Sharing Tacit Knowledge for Humanitarians: a resource pack [EN/AR]

About the resource pack

Frontline humanitarian staff and local organisations possess important knowledge, yet it is rarely shared extensively or fully utilised within and between organisations (ALNAP, 2003). Much of the knowledge held by frontline staff comes from their daily experiences when implementing projects with communities. This type of social learning that does not rely on written documentation is called ‘tacit knowledge’. This learning is particularly strong among staff working in local and national organisations that interact closely with communities over time.

Yet within the humanitarian system, the recognition and sharing of this tacit knowledge has been limited due to a traditional focus on documented knowledge and on supporting the learning of international NGOs and headquarters staff (ALNAP, 2003; Tanner, 2016).

To maximise the use of this knowledge within and across organisations in the humanitarian system, individuals and organisations need to understand the role of tacit learning and support the creation of enabling learning environments. This resource pack was developed in conjunction with local humanitarian organisations to provide a supportive framework for tacit learning that both individuals and organisations can use to more effectively capture and share learning.