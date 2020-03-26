World
SGBV-SWG Impact of COVID 19 on Women and Girls: mitigating SGBV risks, March 2020
Impact of COVID 19 on women and girls
• Key SRHR results:
• Maternal mortality ; Teen pregnancy ; Reproductive health services ;
Menstruation. Other secondary impact
• Health care workers- formal and informal:
• 70% are women
• Social norms and Care burden- formal and informal. Although men, the elderly, and persons with compromised immune systems may at be greatest risk of fatality from COVID-19, the greater caregiving role that women and girls are expected to perform may expose them to other consequences.