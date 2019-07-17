Sexual violence and aid work: prevention and response

by Paul Harvey

The theme of the 2019 Aid Worker Security Report is sexual violence. As we reviewed the data on sexual assault, I started relating the figures to my experience managing an NGO country office in Sierra Leone. We had about 120 staff, roughly half of whom were women.

World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics for Africa show that the lifetime prevalence of non-partner sexual violence against women is 11.9%, and 36.6% of ever-partnered women have faced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence in their lifetimes. Translated to my country office that would mean that 20 or more of my colleagues had faced physical or sexual intimate partner violence, and six non-partner sexual violence.

