Sexual and reproductive justice as the vehicle to deliver the Nairobi Summit commitments: 2022 Report of the High Level Commission on the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 Follow-up

Introduction

The year since the High-Level Commission on ICPD25 Follow-up published its first report, No Exceptions, No Exclusions: Realizing Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice for All, has aptly illustrated the centrality of sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice to the well-being of humanity. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the harm done by the failure of many governments to craft a gender-informed response. This undermined sexual and reproductive health and rights through the restriction and interruption of services deemed unessential, unequal access to digital technology, and structural barriers to care faced by diverse women, adolescents, persons with disabilities, low-income individuals, refugees and persons of diverse sexual orientation and gender identity. Financial insecurity, lockdowns, and constrained health, social and legal services allowed gender-based violence to proliferate. Numerous governments hesitated to enact additional protections for victims and survivors.

New COVID-19 variants now suggest that the virus will continue to spread even as violations of sexual and reproductive rights persist in many parts of the world. The global monkeypox outbreak, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern, poses another threat and showcases a lack of learning. Similar to COVID-19, HIV and other outbreaks, the virus has outpaced the response, which has been plagued by systemic racism and homophobia.

Two events in the Global North in 2022 – the war in Ukraine and the reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in the United States of America – have had a disproportionate impact on global well-being with far-reaching ramifications for justice. In Ukraine, the war has internally displaced more than 6.6 million people; 6 million more have fled the country. The crisis contributed to the record high number of people affected by humanitarian crises in the last decade, from Afghanistan to Sudan to Syria. The unprecedented scale, frequency and duration of emergency situations and the need for humanitarian assistance in fragile settings due to conflicts or climate-related disasters requires urgent attention. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, approximately 1.8 billion people live in fragile settings worldwide. The number of people in humanitarian need reached 274 million in 2022.

In June, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping citizens of a constitutional right to abortion. Abortion is currently banned in 17 states, with additional states expected to enact restrictions. In many states, exceptions do not exist for abortion in cases of rape or incest, violating international law. Black and brown people and individuals below the poverty line – who already face limited access to sexual and reproductive health services like contraception while experiencing inequities across broader social and economic dimensions – are likely to bear the burden of these restrictions as they make up the majority of those who obtain abortions in the United States. The Commission remains concerned about the effects of this decision, as it fears it will only increase the number of unsafe abortions and result in more maternal deaths. It will likely strengthen anti-abortion and conservative movements seeking to restrict progress on sexual and reproductive rights worldwide.

What has transpired in the United States contrasts with recent progress in Latin America and Africa, which has become an inspiration for the fight for sexual and reproductive justice worldwide. On the heels of successful advocacy by women’s movements in Mexico and Argentina, Colombia legalized abortion in 2022. In November 2021, Benin’s Parliament voted to legalize abortion in most circumstances, a groundbreaking move on the African continent, where 92 percent of women of reproductive age live under restrictions. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, the first country in Francophone Africa to broaden access to abortion care, endorsed guidelines to implement the directives of the African Protocol on the Rights of Women (the Maputo Protocol). In July 2022, Sierra Leone took steps to overturn colonial-era abortion laws following decades of advocacy by the women’s movement and government officials. Parliament will debate a draft bill decriminalizing abortion that has drawn high-level political support; it is expected to pass before the end of 2022.

Other fallout from the last several years has indelibly impacted the social, political and economic environment that determines sexual and reproductive health. A shrinking civic space combines with misinformation, disinformation and political polarization associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, among other factors. These are linked to a rise in authoritarianism, far-right rhetoric and populist movements. Food insecurity, compounded by the war in Ukraine and inflation, is on the rise. Climate change is driving disaster-related displacement and forced migration worldwide as communities face increased drought, flooding, cyclones and other climate-related events.

In 2019, the Nairobi Summit celebrated the twenty-fifth anniversary of the landmark 1994 Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). Governments and civil society actors, businesses and a diverse array of other stakeholders presented over 1,300 commitments to action and endorsed the Nairobi Statement, which defines 12 core global commitments to achieve the ICPD goals for everyone, everywhere.