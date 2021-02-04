Sexual and Reproductive Health - High Impact Practice - Kangeroo Mother Care, 2021

Kangaroo Mother Care is a low-cost, high-impact intervention for premature/low-birth weight newborns and should be implemented in all refugee health operations.

It is estimated that globally approximately 16% of newborns are born with a low birth weight (<2500 g). This includes both premature newborns (11%) and those small for gestational age. The health consequences are significant with complications from preterm birth representing the leading cause of death for children under 5 globally. Fortunately, the majority of these deaths can be prevented with proper care, including in low-resource settings and during humanitarian emergencies.

Kangaroo mother care is a low-cost, high-impact method of improving outcomes for the low birth weight (LBW) newborn. It targets the small newborn’s essential needs – warmth, exclusive breastfeeding, and infection prevention. KMC should not be confused with routine skin-to-skin care at birth. World Health Organization (WHO) recommends skin-to-skin care immediately after delivery for every newborn to ensure warmth and early initiation of breast feeding in the delivery room.

KMC involves providing long-duration, sustained skin-to-skin contact for low birth weight newborns, along with exclusive breast milk feeding (breastfeeding or feeding expressed breastmilk through feeding tube, spoon or cup); and early discharge home in the kangaroo position once stable and gaining weight.

Research has shown that KMC reduces mortality up to 40%; reduces infection/sepsis including nosocomial infections; and improves breastfeeding and weight gain compared to conventional care.

Due to these benefits, the WHO recommends KMC for babies weighing less than 2000g at birth , and some national systems recommend it for all babies <2500g.