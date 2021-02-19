Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) in National Adaptation Plan (NAP) processes: Exploring a pathway for realizing rights and resilience to climate change - January 2021

This report explores the extent to which NAP processes recognize the linkages between climate change adaptation and the realization of SRHR, including maternal and newborn health, voluntary modern contraception, and gender-based violence. It draws on analysis of 19 NAP documents submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change by low- and medium- income countries, a sample of sector-specific NAPs for the health sector, and a selection of funding proposals for adaptation planning support from the Green Climate Fund.

The analysis presented in this report explores the extent to which NAP processes recognize the impacts of climate change on SRHR, as well as how gaps in realization of SRHR exacerbate vulnerability to climate change. It aims to promote an integrated and inclusive approach that moves countries forward on the mutually supportive objectives of resilience to climate change and realization of SRHR.