Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Newsletter - 2nd Issue - October 2020

The SRHR Initiative in AFRO newsletter aims to showcase the project's activities and best practices at country and regional levels.

This issue contains two articles:

  • Focus: Keeping Sexual and Reproductive Health and Family Planning in the health agenda of the African countries during the Covid19 pandemic and beyond: African countries members of the SRHR initiative are stepping up to the challenge
    • Benin relies on advocacy and communication actions to promote Sexual and Reproductive Health
    • Burkina-Faso: A strong political commitment to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Family Planning
    • Rwanda: Coordination and monitoring-evaluation mechanisms for Sexual and Reproductive Health at the national level
    • South Africa: WHO Guidance is key for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights National Programs
  • Other articles:
    • Burkina-Faso: WHO supports the Ministry of Health in the establishment and training of a national experts group on Sexual and Reproductive Health, with a focus on Family Planning, Post-Abortion Care, and Safe Termination of Pregnancy authorized by law

