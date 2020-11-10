World + 4 more
Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Newsletter - 2nd Issue - October 2020
The SRHR Initiative in AFRO newsletter aims to showcase the project's activities and best practices at country and regional levels.
This issue contains two articles:
- Focus: Keeping Sexual and Reproductive Health and Family Planning in the health agenda of the African countries during the Covid19 pandemic and beyond: African countries members of the SRHR initiative are stepping up to the challenge
- Benin relies on advocacy and communication actions to promote Sexual and Reproductive Health
- Burkina-Faso: A strong political commitment to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Family Planning
- Rwanda: Coordination and monitoring-evaluation mechanisms for Sexual and Reproductive Health at the national level
- South Africa: WHO Guidance is key for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights National Programs
- Other articles:
- Burkina-Faso: WHO supports the Ministry of Health in the establishment and training of a national experts group on Sexual and Reproductive Health, with a focus on Family Planning, Post-Abortion Care, and Safe Termination of Pregnancy authorized by law