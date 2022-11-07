Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights at the International Rescue Committee

Approximately 65 million women and adolescent girls need humanitarian assistance and 450 million live in fragile settings.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is committed to helping them survive and take control of their lives, from the earliest stages of crisis through recovery and development. In 27 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, we support simple, costeffective, and proven solutions that result in fewer unintended pregnancies and unsafe abortions, safer pregnancy and childbirth, reduced physical and emotional harm from gender-based violence (GBV), and reduced morbidity from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV.

Our approach is client-centered and grounded in feminist principles, supporting the right of women and adolescent girls to make decisions about their health and well-being. To help achieve a high standard of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and respect for women’s and girls’ rights, we work in partnership with civil society organizations and government agencies to deliver comprehensive SRH services, transform harmful gender norms, generate evidence and learning, and advocate for the rights of women and girls in humanitarian and fragile settings.