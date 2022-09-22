Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights During Infectious Disease Outbreaks: Operational Guidance for Humanitarian and Fragile Settings

The objective of this guide is to provide practical advice for health staff undertaking infectious disease preparedness and response activities to ensure that the sexual and reproductive health (SRH) needs of the population are met when an outbreak occurs. It is an operational guide to support health actors to maintain critical SRH services during infectious disease outbreaks and ensure necessary SRH considerations are integrated within the outbreak response; it is not a clinical guide. The locational focus of this document is on humanitarian and fragile settings; however, recommendations may apply to infectious disease outbreaks in all low-resource situations.

The target audience for this guide is program managers and health care providers from implementing partner agencies and governments located in humanitarian and fragile settings that are at risk of, or experiencing, infectious disease outbreaks.