World
Sexual and reproductive health and rights in the context of COVID-19 in the African region: Rapid assessment of continuity of services
Attachments
As part of the fight against COVID-19 and its adverse effects on WHO African region countries' health systems, regular assessments of the provision of sexual and reproductive health and rights services are conducted. They aim to identify gaps in the availability of essential SRHR services to populations. They serve as a decision-making and resource mobilization tool to ensure that people in the WHO African Region have access to sexual and reproductive health and rights services at all times.