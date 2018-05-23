Sexual and reproductive health and rights: An annotated bibliography

This annotated bibliography seeks to update the knowledge base on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of children, adolescents and young people through exploring evidence and literature on this important topic in low- and middle-income countries.

Paying particular attention to literature published within the last decade, this report covers the following key thematic areas as they relate to SRHR:

Improving the quality and relevance of SRHR service provision for children, adolescents and young people Improving the design and delivery of comprehensive sexuality education Addressing social norms for improved SRHR among young people Preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

This annotated bibliography highlights the evidence gaps and programmatic and research recommendations under these areas of enquiry.