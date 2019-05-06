Sexual and gender-based violence: The time to act is now

What is Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV)?

SGBV is an umbrella term which refers to any harmful act perpetrated against a person’s will, based on socially ascribed gender differences between females and males. SGBV includes acts that inflict physical, sexual or mental harm or suffering, threats, coercion and deprivations of liberty.

The numbers are shocking. An estimated one in three women worldwide will experience physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime. Men and boys are often targeted as well.

