Sexual and gender-based violence: The time to act is now

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Together with the UN and other partners, OCHA is co-hosting an international pledging conference to strengthen efforts to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in humanitarian crises. Hosted by Norway, the conference also aims to raise much needed funding to ensure that humanitarian partners are equipped to provide the necessary protection to not just assist survivors of violence, but also prevent such acts through ad hoc interventions. The conference will take place in Oslo on 23-24 May.
What is Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV)?

SGBV is an umbrella term which refers to any harmful act perpetrated against a person’s will, based on socially ascribed gender differences between females and males. SGBV includes acts that inflict physical, sexual or mental harm or suffering, threats, coercion and deprivations of liberty.

The numbers are shocking. An estimated one in three women worldwide will experience physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime. Men and boys are often targeted as well.

